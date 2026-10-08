‘Indian 3’ enters ‘War Mode’; ‘The Resurgence Begins’

The film comes nearly two years after Indian 2, which failed to meet the massive expectations surrounding the franchise and had a disappointing run at the box office. Against this backdrop, Indian 3 has the challenging task of bringing the series back on track.

Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, with S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth also part of the cast. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the ‘War Mode’ tagline suggests a more intense chapter, with the makers positioning the film as the beginning of a resurgence.