‘Indian 3’ enters ‘War Mode’; ‘The Resurgence Begins’

CHENNAI: Lyca Productions has unveiled the first look of Indian 3, with the poster carrying the words ‘War Mode’ and ‘The Resurgence Begins’. The update has sparked fresh curiosity around the next chapter of the Kamal Haasan-Shankar franchise.
The film comes nearly two years after Indian 2, which failed to meet the massive expectations surrounding the franchise and had a disappointing run at the box office. Against this backdrop, Indian 3 has the challenging task of bringing the series back on track.
Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, with S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth also part of the cast. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the ‘War Mode’ tagline suggests a more intense chapter, with the makers positioning the film as the beginning of a resurgence.
Directed by Shankar, Indian 3 has Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music, while Ravi Varman ISC is the cinematographer. With ‘The Resurgence Begins’ setting the tone for the first look, the big question is whether Indian 3 can indeed revive the franchise and win back audiences after the setback of Indian 2.