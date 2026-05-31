Imtiaz Ali reveals AR Rahman works till 4:30 AM: Despite feeling sleepy, he'd get up & go to the keyboard

(Imtiaz sir, I think this is the 5th film in your collaboration with Rehman sir. What would you like to say about him? Because whenever the two of you come together, you create such magic. It feels like we could just stay in that peaceful mood forever, listening to these songs continuously)

Responding to the compliment, Imtiaz Ali said, “Yeh jaadu pehle se hi create ho raha hai. Inhone intazam nahi kiya tha ki jab main aaunga tab yeh jaadu ka creation shuru hoga. Pehle gaane se ab tak har gaana kuch naya hota hai.”

(This magic has been getting created from the very beginning itself. It’s not like he planned that the magic would start only when I came along. From the very first song till now, every song has been something new.)