Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman pay musical tribute at Attari Border, talk about partition, love & humanity

Speaking at the event, Imtiaz said, “This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all.” Reflecting on his upcoming movie dealing with the subject of partion, love and humanity, Imtiaz further added, “I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947.

Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us.” The special event, titled 'Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts', witnessed A.R. Rahman's first-ever live performance at the Attari Border Post. Held during the famed Beating Retreat Ceremony, the evening saw thousands gather at the JCP Stadium to celebrate patriotism, sacrifice and national pride.