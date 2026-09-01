Immortal is a new experience for Tamil cinema: GV Prakash

With Vishwanath and Sons and Irumudi crossing the Rs 100-crore mark, along with the National Award, the composer-actor has plenty to celebrate.

He is now looking forward to Immortal, a vampire film that he calls his experiment with a new genre in Tamil cinema.

Speaking about balancing his commitments as an actor and music composer, Prakash says planning helps him stay on track.

“I plan properly for the next 60 days. If you ask me what I am going to do next month, I can tell you exactly what I will be doing,” he says.

The National Award has a deeper emotional significance for him. Referring to AR Rahman’s observation that the honour marks the family’s 10th National Award, Prakash says the achievement fulfils a long-standing dream.

“This was my grandfather’s wish and ambition. Unfortunately, he passed away due to cancer. My uncle has achieved a lot, and I am happy that I have been able to achieve this in the same lineage,” he says.