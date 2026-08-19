‘I’m mostly approached for item songs’: Tamannaah opens up about her career

CHENNAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has expressed her disappointment at being approached mostly for “item songs”, saying she is keen to take on challenging roles that allow her to showcase her abilities as an actor, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Tamannaah, one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema,has worked across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Alongside her acting, she has also gained popularity for her dance performances. She is currently working on director Sundar C’s Tamil film Purushan, opposite Vishal, and has five Hindi projects in the pipeline.
Tamannaah wants to move beyond her glamorous image
Tamannaah, popularly known as the “Milky Beauty”, gained widespread attention with the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Her dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the Hindi film Stree 2 also became a major hit, further boosting her popularity.
In a recent interview, Tamannaah spoke about her career and said she would like to play more challenging characters. However, she noted that filmmakers continue to approach her largely for item songs.
She said she wants directors to offer her roles that allow her to move beyond her glamorous image and establish herself more fully as an actor.
Tamannaah also spoke about the changing nature of cinema and said intimate scenes should not be viewed separately or judged negatively when they are required by the story.