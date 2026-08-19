‘I’m mostly approached for item songs’: Tamannaah opens up about her career

Tamannaah wants to move beyond her glamorous image

Tamannaah, popularly known as the “Milky Beauty”, gained widespread attention with the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Her dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the Hindi film Stree 2 also became a major hit, further boosting her popularity.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah spoke about her career and said she would like to play more challenging characters. However, she noted that filmmakers continue to approach her largely for item songs.