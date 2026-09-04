'I’m Game' film review: Dulquer’s screen presence powers this predictable superhero action drama

Dan John (Dulquer Salmaan), the son of a wealthy businessman, is a hardcore gambler who is ready to bet on everything, from casinos to cricket and more. His obsession with winning big stems from his desire to prove to his father that he is not a loser. But when one of his bets goes horribly wrong, Dan meets with a life-changing car accident. Soon after, he discovers that he has gained a supernatural power. What follows next forms the crux of I'm Game.

The first half is filled with entertaining portions, such as the elaborately staged cricket betting episode where Dan confidently claims cricket is a predictable sport and that matches follow a pattern. He wins a few bets initially, but when he goes all in, things take a turn for the worse. The live-betting hall, with the match playing on a huge screen and bettors reacting to every moment, realistically captures the atmosphere and is relatable given the growing concerns surrounding cricket betting and betting apps.

The second half veers I'm Game in a completely different direction, turning it into a revenge drama. This eventually leads into a lengthy action sequence in the climax, set during the final of a cricket tournament, which is effectively staged. This portion showcases Nahas Hidhayath’s skill in handling action and Dulquer Salmaan’s commanding screen presence. Although the ending is a predictable one, the film manages to tie up the betting-related plot while leaving behind a message about how match-fixing and the betting industry continue to thrive on people’s greed.