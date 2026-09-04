'I’m Game' film review: Dulquer’s screen presence powers this predictable superhero action drama

CHENNAI: You know a film written and directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously helmed the high-octane RDX (2023), is bound to pack plenty of action. Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game lives up to that expectation while adding a fantasy-superhero twist.
Dan John (Dulquer Salmaan), the son of a wealthy businessman, is a hardcore gambler who is ready to bet on everything, from casinos to cricket and more. His obsession with winning big stems from his desire to prove to his father that he is not a loser. But when one of his bets goes horribly wrong, Dan meets with a life-changing car accident. Soon after, he discovers that he has gained a supernatural power. What follows next forms the crux of I'm Game.
The first half is filled with entertaining portions, such as the elaborately staged cricket betting episode where Dan confidently claims cricket is a predictable sport and that matches follow a pattern. He wins a few bets initially, but when he goes all in, things take a turn for the worse. The live-betting hall, with the match playing on a huge screen and bettors reacting to every moment, realistically captures the atmosphere and is relatable given the growing concerns surrounding cricket betting and betting apps.
The second half veers I'm Game in a completely different direction, turning it into a revenge drama. This eventually leads into a lengthy action sequence in the climax, set during the final of a cricket tournament, which is effectively staged. This portion showcases Nahas Hidhayath’s skill in handling action and Dulquer Salmaan’s commanding screen presence. Although the ending is a predictable one, the film manages to tie up the betting-related plot while leaving behind a message about how match-fixing and the betting industry continue to thrive on people’s greed.
Film: I'm Game Director: Nahas Hidhayath Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Samyuktha Viswanathan Synopsis: A fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life gets caught in a series of crazy and unexpected events that turn his world upside down. What follows is a thrilling ride filled with fun, surprises, action, and unforgettable moments. Rating: 3/5 stars
Actors Antony Varghese (Pepe) and Mysskin deliver standout performances. Antony is great in his role as Vicky, a cricketer, especially in the scene where he gets picked by a cricket Premier League team for Rs 1.5 crore and his neighbourhood celebrates the achievement, while Mysskin’s dialogue delivery and knack for adding humour even to serious scenes are fun to watch.
Kayadu Lohar, who plays a physiotherapist named Isha, brings her usual charm to the role. Though her scenes with Dulquer are limited, their moments together are enjoyable. Kathir, who plays the team captain, feels more like an extended cameo but he does play an important part in the end. Samyuktha Vishwanathan, as Antony’s girlfriend, does well in the emotional scenes that become important to the story.
The action choreography by Anbariv gives both Dulquer and the film the necessary elevation at several points, boosting its energy and mood. Jimshi Khalid’s cinematography deserves credit for properly capturing everything from the neon-lit gambling arenas to the cricket matches and action portions. Jakes Bejoy’s lively score is another strength.
Although I'm Game leaves several characters and plot threads from the first half underdeveloped, it ultimately manages to deliver a satisfying ending. The film's message, well-executed action sequences, and strong performances help it overcome these shortcomings, making it a decent superhero action entertainer.