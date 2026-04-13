Ileana D'Cruz unapologetically defends pineapple on pizza: We don't care if you judge us

The 38-year-old made on March 25 had talked about how she’s “honestly happiest on a beach” with salty hair and tanned skin. She went on to share that she needed some bronzed glow.

She first shared a picture of her walking towards the sea and captioned it: “Need this”. The actress then posted a picture of her floating in water and wrote: “And so much of this”.

Ileana then posted a picture of herself in a purple bikini and wrote: “Honestly happiest on a beach, salty hair tanned skin.”

Sharing a latest image of herself sitting at home, Ileana wrote: “Most definitely need a tan.”

The actress made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu. She was then seen in films Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

The actress expanded to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf! She was then seen in box-office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull, and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.