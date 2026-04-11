Ilaiyaraaja’s North Am tour to celebrate his five decades

The tour, which will be presented by Saregama Live and Catch the Rhythms in association with Mercuri, will celebrate five decades of his extraordinary musical journey and bring his timeless compositions to audiences across the region.

Titled “Music for Healing - Ilaiyaraaja Live in Performance”, the concerts will be held at some of North America’s most prestigious venues, including the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the Oakland Arena in the Bay Area, with additional cities to be announced soon.