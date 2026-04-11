Ilaiyaraaja’s North Am tour to celebrate his five decades

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraaja will embark on a North American Concert Tour in August this year. An official statement said that he will be performing in over 10 cities across the United States and Canada.
The tour, which will be presented by Saregama Live and Catch the Rhythms in association with Mercuri, will celebrate five decades of his extraordinary musical journey and bring his timeless compositions to audiences across the region.
Titled “Music for Healing - Ilaiyaraaja Live in Performance”, the concerts will be held at some of North America’s most prestigious venues, including the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the Oakland Arena in the Bay Area, with additional cities to be announced soon.
Designed as a grand orchestral concert experience, the tour will bring many of Ilaiyaraaja’s most beloved compositions to life on stage with a full ensemble. The tour will also support a larger social initiative titled “Music for Healing.” As part of this tour, part proceeds from the concerts will be donated towards a larger cause of music, mind and health initiative using the power of music to support a meaningful cause.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Sriram Bakthisaran, MD & Group CEO of Mercuri added: “Ilaiyaraaja’s music transcends cultures and generations, and bringing this historic tour to North America is a privilege for us. We are excited to collaborate on creating a concert experience that truly reflects the grandeur and emotional depth of his music.”
Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President – Films & Events at Saregama, said: ‘Ilaiyaraaja’s music has shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for decades and continues to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.
We are delighted to partner for the North American leg of his world tour and bring our expertise in creating world-class live concert experiences to this iconic journey. For fans across the U.S. and Canada, these concerts will be a rare opportunity to experience the maestro’s music come alive in a grand live setting.’”
He will also be performing in New Jersey, Washington D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, San Jose, Toronto and Montreal.