Ilaiyaraaja's nephew Jaiyan's 'Raja's Playlist' unit wraps up shooting

For the unaware, Jaiyan is the youngest son of late veteran producer R.D. Bhaskar and nephew of legendary composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

'Raja's Playlist' has been garnering attention for bringing together some of the most celebrated names in Tamil cinema, all united by decades of friendship and admiration for the late R.D. Bhaskar and his family.

Producer Ramanan Balagangatharan, who has backed the project as a heartfelt gesture of friendship, while commenting on the successful completion of the film's shoot, said, "Completing the shoot of Raja's Playlist is a very emotional and satisfying milestone for all of us. Every member of the team has worked with immense passion and dedication to bring this beautiful story to life. Jaiyan has given his heart and soul to his debut performance, and I am confident audiences will embrace him wholeheartedly. We are now excited to begin post-production and look forward to presenting a heartfelt musical entertainer that celebrates family, emotions and the timeless power of music."