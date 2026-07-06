Ilaiyaraaja's nephew Jaiyan turns hero with 'Raja's Playlist'

The film is to be directed by Sujith N. Subramaniam, the cinematographer of the acclaimed film 'Kudumbasthan'. 'Raja's Playlist' will mark the directorial debut of Sujith.

For the unaware, Jaiyan is the youngest son of veteran producer R D Bhaskar and nephew of legendary composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. The late R.D. Bhaskar, the elder brother of Ilaiyaraaja, played a pivotal role in the legendary composer's early musical journey, standing as one of his strongest pillars of support during his formative years.

A respected producer and a widely admired personality in the Tamil film industry, R.D. Bhaskar was known not only for his contribution to cinema but also for the deep friendships and goodwill he shared with several leading filmmakers and artistes across generations.