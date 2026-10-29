Ilaiyaraaja’s longtime guitarist Sadanandam passes away

CHENNAI: Sadanandam, the veteran guitarist who worked with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for more than 40 years, has passed away.
According to a Maalaimalar report, Sadanandam was the son of Sudarsanam, a renowned music composer in the South Indian film industry. He began his musical journey with Ilaiyaraaja’s debut film, Annakkili, and went on to play the guitar for thousands of songs composed by the maestro.
He was known for playing the opening musical pieces and interludes in several popular songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja. His expertise extended across nylon, steel and electric guitars. Besides the guitar, he was also skilled in playing the keyboard and vibraphone.
Following news of his demise, members of the South Indian music industry and film fans have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering his contribution to Tamil film music.
Musicians and fans paid tribute to Sadanandam, describing him as one of Tamil cinema’s finest guitarists. They also recalled how his distinctive playing helped shape the musical arrangements of several memorable Ilaiyaraaja compositions.