Ilaiyaraaja’s longtime guitarist Sadanandam passes away

According to a Maalaimalar report, Sadanandam was the son of Sudarsanam, a renowned music composer in the South Indian film industry. He began his musical journey with Ilaiyaraaja’s debut film, Annakkili, and went on to play the guitar for thousands of songs composed by the maestro.

He was known for playing the opening musical pieces and interludes in several popular songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja. His expertise extended across nylon, steel and electric guitars. Besides the guitar, he was also skilled in playing the keyboard and vibraphone.