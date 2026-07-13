Ilaiyaraaja, Trisha, Karthi lead tributes to legendary playback singer S Janaki

My Queen Janakiamma is no more…I have lost a piece of my heart and a portion of my musical soul. I loved her deeply. Every day of my musical journey has her in it. Her songs and her singing have been a ‘textbook’ I am still learning from. I rate her as the best singer this world has ever seen. I repeat — the Best Singer this world has ever seen...There is nothing she hasn’t done with her vocals - the power, the range, the emotion, the style, the breath control, the perfection, the versatility, the nativity of diction in every language - she is an unparalleled genius who was born to sing and to rule our hearts.

Even personality‑wise, I have admired her deeply — the way she is a Mother with everyone around her. She has always been genuine and pure, loving and mature, calm and strong‑willed, approachable and down‑to‑earth, yet still casually be the absolute queen that she is. I have had the greatest fortune of working closely with her over the last two years on “S. Janaki — The Composer”, in which Amma made me sing four songs composed and written by herself. I learnt so much in the process and became very emotionally attached to Amma.

I don’t think I can ever recover from this loss. It was very difficult to sing at the concert today after hearing the news that she is no more. But I will learn to turn this pain into a celebration of her life and her work. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti, Janakiamma.