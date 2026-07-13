Ilaiyaraaja, Trisha, Karthi lead tributes to legendary playback singer S Janaki

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja expressed his grief over the demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki, describing the news as “deeply saddening” and “shocking.” In a video message, the composer paid tribute to her extraordinary talent, unwavering dedication, and enduring contribution to Indian cinema music.
Reflecting on her life, Ilaiyaraaja said Janaki had endured immense personal hardships and sorrow, adding that many great artistes across the world often carried deep pain in their personal lives. Despite these struggles, he said, she consistently proved through every song that she was second to none in talent and remained an exceptionally hardworking artiste.
Calling her passing “a monumental loss to the Indian film music industry,” Ilaiyaraaja also acknowledged Janaki’s work as a composer of several devotional songs.
My Queen Janakiamma is no more…I have lost a piece of my heart and a portion of my musical soul. I loved her deeply. Every day of my musical journey has her in it. Her songs and her singing have been a ‘textbook’ I am still learning from. I rate her as the best singer this world has ever seen. I repeat — the Best Singer this world has ever seen...There is nothing she hasn’t done with her vocals - the power, the range, the emotion, the style, the breath control, the perfection, the versatility, the nativity of diction in every language - she is an unparalleled genius who was born to sing and to rule our hearts.
Even personality‑wise, I have admired her deeply — the way she is a Mother with everyone around her. She has always been genuine and pure, loving and mature, calm and strong‑willed, approachable and down‑to‑earth, yet still casually be the absolute queen that she is. I have had the greatest fortune of working closely with her over the last two years on “S. Janaki — The Composer”, in which Amma made me sing four songs composed and written by herself. I learnt so much in the process and became very emotionally attached to Amma.
I don’t think I can ever recover from this loss. It was very difficult to sing at the concert today after hearing the news that she is no more. But I will learn to turn this pain into a celebration of her life and her work. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti, Janakiamma.
She was a Goddess. I once had the chance to sing with her in a show in Australia perhaps 20-23 years ago. She sang a song live on stage where she sounded like a child, like a woman AND a Man. I was backstage and was wondering who the male singer was until I learned she was singing it all. Her work in Malayalam and Kannada and Tamil and Telugu. She is a singer I look up to. She will perhaps be Singara Velane Deva to Muruga up there.
Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life. But knowing you and being loved by you is something I’ll cherish forever. Thank you for your hugs, your kindness, your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls. Your voice will live forever. Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly.
A sense of deep loss hits us on hearing the passing of our legendary S. Janaki amma. Her contribution is a legacy that words can never fully honour. Her songs and her kind persona simply became a part of our lives. Though she is no longer with us, her voice will continue to touch hearts for generations to come. Heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones and millions of admirers. Rest in peace, Janaki amma.
There is no one like her in world cinema. The soul in her voice and versatility in performance. What a legend. The absolute goat of singers. You have given me peace, happiness and a reason to love music. My biggest regret is i never got to work with you. But always your number one fan. Love you ma.
Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Janaki amma. It was a privilege to have her sing for my films. Every song she sang carried an emotion that stayed with us long after the film ended. Though she is no longer with us, her music will continue to live in our hearts and inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and all who admired her.
Some voices become a part of our lives forever, and Janaki Amma’s was one of them. She gave life to emotions through her music and created memories that generations will cherish.
Her absence leaves an irreplaceable void, but her songs will continue to live in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to loved ones. Rest in peace, Amma. Om Shanti.