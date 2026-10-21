Ilaiyaraaja to score music for director Raam Na's film

Aparajeeth Films, the production house that delivered two iconic Tamil films -- 'Nandha' and 'Mounam Pesiyadhe' -- is to next produce a film that is to be directed by Raam Na, a former assistant to popular Tamil film director Ameer.

For the unaware, 'Nandha', which was directed by ace director Bala, featured Suriya and Laila in the lead and went on to emerge a phenomenal success.

The production house subsequently introduced Ameer Sulthan as director with 'Mounam Pesiyadhe', which featured Suriya and Trisha in the lead and which too went on to emerge a major success.

Now, the production house is to produce this new film, that is yet-to-be-titled. The film’s production has commenced with an auspicious pooja ceremony in Chennai. Shooting is scheduled to continue in Coimbatore from November 2026.

The launch ceremony was attended by several prominent directors and celebrities from the Tamil film industry.