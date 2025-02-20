Ilaiyaraaja to present his first ever western classical symphony at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre

CHENNAI: One of India’s greatest music composers Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has now announced that he will present his first ever western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London on March eighth this year.

What makes the event more special is the fact that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be joining Ilaiyaraaja in this historic performance.

Ilaiyaraaja, who will be present for the entire Symphony, is also likely to perform the exclusive orchestra versions of popular songs on the occasion.

Taking to his X handle, Ilaiyaraaja posted a video clip in which he made the announcement.

He said, “A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo theatre, London on March 8th, As the first Indian, I am happy, very, very happy to present my first ever western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise performance with a full piece orchestra featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don't miss it. Be there to witness history happening.”

It may be recalled that only last month, a new video, that gave a glimpse into the making of Ilaiyaraaja’s first English classical symphony, ‘Valiant’, was released, much to the delight of the Maestro’s fans.

The symphony was recorded at the Royal Scottish National orchestra. The video clip that was posted showed Ilaiyaraaja speaking to the musicians of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

He was seen saying, “Everyday, I used to record a song or a film score. I am a film composer. Suddenly, I thought of writing a symphony. When I started writing, I never thought I would record with you all. I never imagined. There is no good and bad in music. Each and every note is perfect – on its own.”