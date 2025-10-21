Ilaiyaraaja to begin writing his next symphony

CHENNAI: Renowned music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, who did the country proud by becoming the first Indian ever to present a western classical symphony, has now said that he is to begin writing his next symphony.

Ilaiyaraaja, who recently performed at Dubai, took to his X timeline to thank fans and audiences for their appreciation. He wrote, "Thankful for the love, warmth, and energy from everyone who joined me for the symphony Valiant performance in Dubai Opera. Your appreciation and emotions made the night truly special...Thank you, Dubai."

The ace musician also posted a video clip on his X timeline in which he disclosed that he intended to begin work on his next symphony after observing his mother's death anniversary.

He said, "Wish you all a happy Deepavali. On this sweet Deepavali day, there is another piece of information I want to share with you all. I intend to start writing my next symphony after observing my mother's death anniversary. Along with that, I am to write a new piece called Symphonic Dancers."

For the unaware, Ilaiyaraaja made history on March 8 this year when he presented his first ever western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London.

What made the event more special was the fact that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra joined Ilaiyaraaja in this historic performance.

Ilaiyaraaja had, on his return to India, said that his symphony, called the ‘Valiant’, would be taken all over the world and that in this regard, he had already given dates for events to be held in 13 countries around the world.

“In the world of music, this is something at the top. So, I want my people, who have so much of love for me, to listen to it,” Ilaiyaraaja had said.

Talking about the symphony and its presentation, Ilaiyaraaja was all praise for the conductor, Mikel Toms, who, he said, had ensured accuracy.