Ilaiyaraaja pays glorious tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam: No one understood a composer's vision faster!

"He will sing the song in a very focussed manner and he will put more effort in to the song. Whatever expectations I had, he fulfilled. He is wonderful. More than that, he is my best friend. Apart from that he was an outstanding talent among the playback singers so far," Ilaiyaraaja said, and added, "Singing more than 50,000 songs is no ordinary thing. It is a very great achievement in the world of music. Nobody has achieved that achievement."

Stating that matters that happen beyond words and imagination were wonderful, Ilaiyaraaja said nobody had been able to even come close to SPB, despite so many singers arriving on the scene and added that they hadn't been able to even deliver one hundredth of what he delivered. "Long live the fame of SPB," he said and concluded the clip.