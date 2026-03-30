Ilaiyaraaja onboard Gangai Amaran-starrer Lenin Pandiyan

The film marks Gangai Amaran's acting debut as the lead. The star cast includes Roja, Dhaarshan Ganesan and Subbu Panchu, among others. Roja is making a comeback to the Tamil film industry after a decade with Lenin Pandiyan.



AM Edwin Sakay is handling the camera, while Nagooran Ramachandran is taking care of the cuts. Lenin Pandiyan is all set to hit the screens soon. Other details about the film's teaser and trailer will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.