Ilaiyaraaja onboard Gangai Amaran-starrer Lenin Pandiyan

Much to the excitement of fans, Ilaiyaraaja is all set to compose music for Gangai Amaran's Lenin Pandiyan. Directed by DD Balachandran, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are bankrolling the film, under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films.
The announcement was made on Monday with a video, showcasing the earlier of collaborations between Ilaiyaraaja and the production house. The iconic list includes Moondram Pirai (1982), Pagal Nilavu (1985), Kakki Chattai (1985), Kizhakku Vaasal (1991), Idhayam (1991), Thangamagan (1983) and many more. They are coming together after three decades for Lenin Pandiyan.
The film marks Gangai Amaran's acting debut as the lead. The star cast includes Roja, Dhaarshan Ganesan and Subbu Panchu, among others. Roja is making a comeback to the Tamil film industry after a decade with Lenin Pandiyan.
AM Edwin Sakay is handling the camera, while Nagooran Ramachandran is taking care of the cuts. Lenin Pandiyan is all set to hit the screens soon. Other details about the film's teaser and trailer will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.