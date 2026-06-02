Ilaiyaraaja, Mari come together for Manjanathi

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj has officially announced his next project Manjanathi, marking his first-ever collaboration with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.
The announcement has created a buzz among Tamil cinema fans, with many calling it one of the most exciting creative pairings in recent times.
The film was unveiled through an emotional video featuring Mari Selvaraj visiting Ilaiyaraaja’s residence, where the maestro was seen composing music live for the project. Sharing his excitement, the director described the collaboration as “the symphony of my heart,” fulfilling a dream he has spoken about in several past interviews.
Mari Selvaraj made a remarkable directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal and went on to establish himself as one of the most important voices in contemporary Tamil cinema through films such as Karnan,
Maamannan, Vaazhai, and Bison Kaalamaadan. Celebrated for portraying the lives, emotions, and struggles of people with authenticity and depth, Mari Selvaraj has earned widespread critical acclaim and audience appreciation.
Manjanathi will be the sixth film in his directorial journey.
Following the success of Vaazhai, Manjanathi is being produced under the banner of Navvi Studios and is presented by Divya Mari Selvaraj.
The film is jointly produced by Sushant Prasad of Fortune Entertainment. Further announcements regarding the cast and technical crew are expected soon.
With Mari Selvaraj’s powerful storytelling and Ilaiyaraaja’s timeless music coming together, expectations for Manjanathi are already soaring.