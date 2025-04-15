Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly'

CHENNAI: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has issued a legal notice to the producers of recently released Ajith Kumar-film, Good Bad Ugly, for using his songs without permission.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the composer has demanded compensation of Rs five crore.

The notice also instructs that the songs used in the film must be removed immediately. It further warns that if the songs are not removed within seven days, legal action will be taken.

The film features the iconic songs Ilamai Etho Etho, from Sakalakala Vallavan (1982), in an action sequence and Oththa Roobai Tharen from Naatupura Paadal (1996), both composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly, which was released on April 10, has been receiving a positive response from fans.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the cast includes Trisha, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

