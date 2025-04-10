Good Bad Ugly review: For Ajith fans by an Ajith fan

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Sunil, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Prabhu Jackie Shroff, Karthikeya Dev, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Redin Kingsley, Simran, Raghuram, Shine Tom Chacko, and Usha Uthup

Director: Adhik Ravichandran

Music director: GV Prakash Kumar

Rating 3/5

Synopsis: A gangster turns himself in to the police for the well-being of his family. But when his family is under threat and him being in prison, how does he manage to get them out of trouble

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is his second movie release in 2025 and Adhik's next after the 100-crore box office hit, Mark Antony. While his previous film VidaaMuyarchi was an offbeat attempt, going from the announcement posters till the glimpses we have been seeing till date, the team assured that fans of Ajith will be getting a proper mass commercial flick and will be a treat for them.

From the first frame till the end Good Bad Ugly is a pure tribute to Ajith's superstardom. The story begins in 2008 where AK (Ajith Kumar), the head of Red Dragon gang is surrendering himself and other underworld gangsters come to a standstill knowing about his arrest. We then come to know that it was purely in interest of his family’s well-being. His wife Ramya (Trisha) along with their son Vihaan (Karthikeya Dev) settle in Spain. AK and Ramya raise their son Vihaan by telling him that his dad is running a business and doesn’t come home. However, they stay connected through video calls with AK still running syndicates from the prison.

Throughout the runtime we see the cast singing praises of AK. Despite being star-studded, GBU is a one-man show. Ajith impresses us in different avatars. Adhik has packed a story into this what is otherwise a heavy hero worship. The references from Ajith’s previous films like Vaali, Billa, Dheena, and Amarkalam are whistle worthy moments for the actor’s fans. While this goes overboard at times, we understand that this movie was made only for them by Adhik, who is undoubtedly the biggest AK fan and Good Bad Ugly is the proof of that.

While rest of the cast has managed to put up a decent performance, Ajith has shouldered this film entirely. Apart from him, Arjun Das in a dual role is impressive. GV Prakash’s music has complemented Adhik’s making well as he pays a tribute to Ilaiyaraaja with songs like Ilamai Idho and Ottha Rooba in the background.

The film lags in the beginning of the second half. However, here is action blended with a father-son sentiment, which in a way saves the film. Overall, this movie is purely for AK's fans. They wouldn't mind watching this in repeat mode in theatres. Surprise cameos and whistle worthy moments make Good Bad Ugly a decent weekend watch.