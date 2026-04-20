Ilaiyaraaja composes for Valmiki Ramayana

CHENNAI: A new poster for Valmiki Ramayana, directed by Bhavna Talwar, was unveiled on Akshaya Tritiya, continuing the film’s steady visual language established in earlier releases.
The artwork remains aligned with a traditional aesthetic, drawing from familiar representations associated with the epic. Its composition favours stillness over spectacle, with an emphasis on devotional imagery rather than scale or reinterpretation. Alongside the poster, it has been confirmed that the film’s music is being composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The composer’s association introduces a significant dimension to the project evolving identity.