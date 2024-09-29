IIFA Awards: Shah Rukh wins best actor, 'Animal' named best film IIFA AWARDS

YAS ISLAND: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award for his role in "Jawan" while Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal" was named the best picture at the IIFA Awards here.

Shah Rukh hosted the awards extravaganza on Saturday night with actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The superstar was in his elements as a host whether it was striking his trademark pose of spreading his arms wide or matching steps with Kaushal on the latter's viral dance steps on "Tauba Tauba".

His "Dil Se..." director Mani Ratnam and music maestro A R Rahman were on stage to hand over the trophy to SRK and the superstar touched the feet of Ratnam before accepting the trophy.

Rani Mukerji won the best actress trophy for her role in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway" and as she walked back after accepting her award Shah Rukh, her co-star on many film, held her pallu to ensure that it did not touch the ground.

SRK was also there to lend his support to singer Shilpa Rao as he won the best playback singer (female) IIFA trophy for "Chaleya" from "Jawan" by doing an impromptu dance as Rao crooned the opening lines.

Kaushal seemed to enjoying every minute of his hosting duties with SRK, who sportingly matched steps with his "Dunki" co-star on "Tauba Tauba".

The duo also danced on “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam" from SRK's film "Duplicate" and "Oo Antava" from "Pushpa" to loud cheers from the audience.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra won the best director IIFA award for his film "12th Fail".

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film "Animal" also registered wins for Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in best supporting actor and best negative role categories, respectively.

Deol accepted his award and recreated his popular dance steps on the song 'Jamal kudu' with Vanga providing the prop of an empty glass.

Ranbir Kapoor seems to have given the awards a miss this year to celebrate his birthday with family. The actor turned 42 on Saturday.

"Animal" also won awards for music direction for Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Bhupinder Babbal for his song 'Arjan Vailly' from "Animal" won the best playback singer (male) award as well as best lyrics award for 'Satranga'.

Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" also registered wins. Actor Shabana Azmi, who played lead star Alia Bhatt's grandmother in the movie, won the best supporting actress IIFA trophy while writers Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy won best story award.

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award was given to veteran actor-politician Hema Malini. Shah Rukh Khan gallantly escorted the actor to the stage to receive her award as "Dream Girl" played on.

Alizeh Agnihotri won the best debutante actor trophy while Karan Boolani was named the best debutant director for his film "Thank You For Coming".

Apart from SRK and Vicky's performance on "Tauba Tauba", the song's original singer Karan Aujla was also there to sing live. Rapper Honey Sing performed on his new song "Bonita".

Major dance performances of the night were by veteran star Rekha, Prabhudeva and Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Pandey.