IFFK to screen all films as scheduled despite Centre's clearance denial

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing Kerala film festival here will screen all movies as scheduled, notwithstanding the Centre denying clearance for some of the films, the organiser of the event said on Tuesday.

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has taken a decision in this regard, Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Resul Pookutty said here. The IFFK inaugurated last Friday will go on till December 19.

"I am happy to let you know, dousing all the fire on the controversies regarding film screening in the IFFK, we are going ahead with all the screenings of the film as scheduled as per the notification issued by the Kerala government and long live cinema," he said in a video message.

Sources said the academy took the decision, after the Left government in Kerala decided to defend freedom of expression following delays in obtaining official censor exemptions to screen around 15 films, including some related to the Palestine conflict and Sergei Eisenstein’s 100-year-old classic Battleship Potemkin.

Earlier in the day, four of the 19 movies awaiting the Centre's approval for screening were granted official censor exemptions.

They said discussions were held with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to obtain permission to screen these films at the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).