IFFI to showcase 159 international, 76 Indian films; 'Fatherland' is opening film

The international jury will be chaired by filmmaker Aanand L Rai and include Bogdan Muresanu, María Alejandra Rojas, Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke and Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière.

The Golden Peacock for Best Film carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh, while the Silver Peacock for Best Director comes with Rs 20 lakh.

The awards for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) carry Rs 15 lakh each, while the Special Jury award carries Rs 20 lakh. The Best Debut Feature Film Director will receive Rs 15 lakh.

The Indian Panorama section will showcase 76 films in 18 languages, with "Dhurandhar" opening the feature film segment and Ladakhi-language film "Becoming" opening the non-feature section. The selection comprises 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films chosen from over 700 entries.

The section received 404 feature film and 358 non-feature film submissions, while the Best Web Series (OTT) category received 46 eligible entries.

The festival will also have a special focus on BRICS cinema, with India's "Ramayana" opening the segment.

Films from all 11 BRICS member countries, along with contributions from partner countries, will be showcased.

Spain has been named the Country of Honour and will present four films, including Pedro Almodovar's "Bitter Christmas", "The Bad Son", "Trinidad" and "Persegiuiendo a Michael".

Russia is the Partner Country and will showcase "Four", "New Home", "Bo Bo" and "Sidney Lumet's Birthday".

Two new segments, Animation and "Films About Films", have been introduced this year, with five films each. The latter section will focus on the art and craft of filmmaking.