One of the important themes explored in the film is the meaning of home and belonging, including the role of language, culture and the place where a person lives, she maintained.

The film also examines relationships within families, particularly between parents and children, and how major historical developments influence the lives of individuals, the producer said.

She stressed that the black-and-white film's quiet storytelling and emphasis on dialogue stood in contrast to what she called the noisy and chaotic contemporary world.

"I think this film is also about dialogue, building bridges and overcoming divisions," she said.

The producer said the film was a multinational co-production involving collaborators with whom she had worked over several years.