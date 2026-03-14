I will continue travelling like a ‘deaf frog’ in cinema: Vikram Prabhu

Speaking at the success meet of the film Sirai held in Chennai, Vikram Prabhu said every film brings a sense of responsibility as he feels the need to uphold the legacy of his grandfather Sivaji Ganesan and his father Prabhu.

“From Kumki to Sirai, I have been travelling like a deaf frog. I have seen both success and failure. I have also learned how to deal with the politics in cinema and with people who either try to pull you down or support you,” he said.