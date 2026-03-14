I will continue travelling like a ‘deaf frog’ in cinema: Vikram Prabhu

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram Prabhu has said he continues to move forward in cinema like a “deaf frog”, a phrase he used to describe ignoring distractions and focusing on his work. According to a Maalaimalar report.
Speaking at the success meet of the film Sirai held in Chennai, Vikram Prabhu said every film brings a sense of responsibility as he feels the need to uphold the legacy of his grandfather Sivaji Ganesan and his father Prabhu.
“From Kumki to Sirai, I have been travelling like a deaf frog. I have seen both success and failure. I have also learned how to deal with the politics in cinema and with people who either try to pull you down or support you,” he said.
The actor added that even after 25 years in the industry, he continues to move forward with the feeling that he is still at the beginning of his journey.
Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and directed by Suresh Rajakumari, Sirai stars Vikram Prabhu along with LK Akshay Kumar in his debut and Anishma. The film was released in theatres late last year and later received a positive response following its release on OTT platforms.