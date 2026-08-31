I wanted to build healthcare without chasing targets: Chinmayi

A

I was interested in Korean skincare about 10-11 years ago. Then, I saw that there was an opportunity to legally import it into the country. So, I went through the entire process. We started a website somewhere at the end of 2018, beginning of 2019. Then, we rebranded that into SkinRoot. We were the first in the country to actually legally import Korean skincare, and now we have also launched a huge 10-year-old Japanese brand here in India.

The logical extension to something like that was aesthetic services, and I wanted to bring the best practices from Korea but the best of technologies from the US and Europe and launch them. We did that in 2020-21. Samantha came and launched it then, and it was called DeepSkinDialogues. Slowly, as we understood the space a little more, my brother also joined the business, and he is a neurosurgeon. So, we have also branched into pain and regenerative medicine, where there are no steroids, no surgeries.