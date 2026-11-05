I want to play impactful roles, says 'Modha Rathiri' fame Deepika Raja

Initially, Deepika auditioned for the role of Rishikanth’s sister before landing Tiruppur Kari. She discovered the opportunity through an audition poster on Instagram. “I got the role purely because of my performance in the audition, which is a good thing. In many films, even if we perform well, we sometimes get rejected because we don't have enough followers on Instagram. But here, the team did not consider our follower count or social media popularity. The process was organic, and the director chose people he felt were suitable for the roles. I think that was one of the main reasons the film worked so well,” she explains.

Hailing from Tirupattur, a small town near Vellore, Deepika completed her college education in Coimbatore before moving to Chennai. Although cinema had always been her passion, she initially lacked clarity about entering the industry or convincing her family. Her interest in performing began during her school days when she participated in a skit in Class 7 or 8. However, her involvement in dance meant she had fewer opportunities to explore acting.

Before pursuing acting full-time, Deepika worked as a costume designer. Having completed a degree in the field, she took it up as a means of earning while looking for acting opportunities. However, hectic schedules and extensive travel made it difficult to balance both professions. Once she felt ready to take the next step, she decided to pause costume design and focus on acting.

For someone who always wanted to be in front of the camera, the transition came naturally. “Even before getting into acting, I was doing photoshoots and was comfortable in front of the camera. I wasn't nervous even during my first short film. I guess being in front of the camera comes naturally to me,” she says.