I want to play impactful roles, says 'Modha Rathiri' fame Deepika Raja

CHENNAI: Small-budget films with relatively lesser-known actors have been finding success in Tamil cinema and Modha Rathiri is the latest to join the list. Completing a successful 50-day theatrical run, the film struck a chord with audiences through its engaging narrative and memorable characters.
Among them was ‘Tiruppur Kari’, played by Deepika Raja, whose performance left a lasting impression on viewers.
Recently, Deepika visited the DT Next office for a special interaction, where she spoke about her journey in the industry and her experience working in Modha Rathiri. She also shared her connection with the publication, revealing that she grew up reading Daily Thanthi and that visiting its office as a guest was a wonderful feeling.
Talking about how the character of Tiruppur Kari has changed things for her, Deepika says, “It has made a considerable difference to my career. Opportunities like this give us a wider reach among audiences, which eventually boosts our career and takes us to the next level. It has also given me more confidence.” She adds that seeing audiences remember characters by their screen names and smile when recalling their scenes made her particularly happy.
Initially, Deepika auditioned for the role of Rishikanth’s sister before landing Tiruppur Kari. She discovered the opportunity through an audition poster on Instagram. “I got the role purely because of my performance in the audition, which is a good thing. In many films, even if we perform well, we sometimes get rejected because we don't have enough followers on Instagram. But here, the team did not consider our follower count or social media popularity. The process was organic, and the director chose people he felt were suitable for the roles. I think that was one of the main reasons the film worked so well,” she explains.
Hailing from Tirupattur, a small town near Vellore, Deepika completed her college education in Coimbatore before moving to Chennai. Although cinema had always been her passion, she initially lacked clarity about entering the industry or convincing her family. Her interest in performing began during her school days when she participated in a skit in Class 7 or 8. However, her involvement in dance meant she had fewer opportunities to explore acting.
Before pursuing acting full-time, Deepika worked as a costume designer. Having completed a degree in the field, she took it up as a means of earning while looking for acting opportunities. However, hectic schedules and extensive travel made it difficult to balance both professions. Once she felt ready to take the next step, she decided to pause costume design and focus on acting.
For someone who always wanted to be in front of the camera, the transition came naturally. “Even before getting into acting, I was doing photoshoots and was comfortable in front of the camera. I wasn't nervous even during my first short film. I guess being in front of the camera comes naturally to me,” she says.
Deepika began her acting journey through short films associated with Naalaya Iyakkunar and believes the industry has undergone a significant transformation since then. According to her, the period before and after the pandemic marked a major shift in Tamil cinema. The growth of web series and content-driven films has created more opportunities for actors. She also notes that audiences exploring films from other languages have encouraged filmmakers to experiment with different storytelling styles.
Having worked in Malayalam cinema as well, Deepika has interesting observations about its working culture. She believes writers play a pivotal role in the industry, often functioning as the captains of the ship. “The writer and director share a good rapport, and the writer is also present on the sets. Just like the bonding between a cinematographer and director, the writer shares a strong connection with the director. That is something I really appreciate,” she says.
She also recalls the equality and respect she experienced in the Malayalam industry, where even newcomers and artists with limited screen time are treated with consideration. “When I was a beginner, they respected my talent and never treated me differently because I was a newcomer. I felt like I was one among the legendary cast,” she adds.
Speaking about Modha Raathiri director Raja Karuppusamy, Deepika praises his ability to bring together a large ensemble cast. “At his age, handling such a big cast and pulling off a film like this is extremely difficult. He is immensely talented and also a very nice person,” she says.
Although she entered the industry aspiring to become a heroine, the recognition she has received for a character role like Tiruppur Kari has not changed her ambitions. Deepika is keen on taking up lead roles but remains open to impactful character-driven parts. “I definitely want to play the lead, but I will not reject a character like Tiruppur Kari. I want to do impactful roles,” she says.
She also highlights the importance of having women assistant directors on film sets. Recalling her experience working with two female assistant directors in Modha Raathiri, she says their presence made her more comfortable. “Having a female assistant director on the sets helps us a lot. It is not that others would not help us, but sometimes we feel more comfortable sharing certain issues with a female assistant director,” she explains.
With several projects coming her way, Deepika is taking her time before making her next choice. She reveals that many offers are similar to her role in Modha Raathiri, particularly village-based characters. While she appreciates the recognition, she is cautious about being typecast. “I feel I might get typecast in such roles, and I don't want to keep doing stereotypical characters. So, I am taking my time and carefully choosing my next project,” she concludes.