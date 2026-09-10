"I think the movie has to get made": Julia Garner says Madonna biopic could still happen

The 32-year-old actress opened up about the biopic, which she was set to headline as Madonna.

"I think the movie has to get made," Garner said. "But we'll see..." The project has had a long and complicated journey. Universal Pictures stopped developing Madonna's planned biopic in 2023, after the film went through multiple drafts, including scripts by Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Madonna had also been attached to direct the project.

Madonna later explained that bringing her life story to the screen on the scale she envisioned required a substantial budget.

"I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?" Madonna told interview in June 2026.