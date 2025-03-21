I really do hope that it happens soon, says Jacqueline Fernandez on 'Kick 2'

MUMBAI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez says she hopes to be a part of the second installment of 2014 blockbuster movie "Kick", a movie that changed her life.

Headlined by superstar Salman Khan, the movie was an official remake of Telugu star Ravi Teja's 2009 film of the same title. It also featured Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Salman and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed the movie, officially announced its sequel last year.

"I'm so excited for the franchise, but I really feel that this would be something that Sajid Nadiadwala or Salman can confirm. But I really do hope that it happens soon because there has been so much love given to the 'Kick' brand by fans and it changed my life.

"I really do hope that it comes through and fingers crossed it will," Fernandez, 39, told reporters here at the press conference of Zee Cine awards.

"Kick" was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. It was also Khan's first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Fernandez, known for films like "Murder 2", "Race 2", and "Dishoom", shared her excitement for 2025 as she has multiple releases lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming installments of the "Welcome" and "Housefull" franchises.

"It's an exciting year for me because there will be a lot of releases and it's exciting to be back on 'Housefull'. We're on 'Housefull 5' right now, so teaming up with that amazing cast and crew is always so much fun," she said.

The fifth part of the popular comedy franchise is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani of “Dostana” fame and produced by Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Besides Fenandez, "Housefull 5" also features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer.

Similarly, the latest installment of "Welcome" franchise, titled "Welcome To The Jungle", also features an ensemble cast that includes Shroff, Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.

Fernandez called "Welcome To The Jungle", which is being directed by Ahmed Khan, a "crazy comedy".

"It is something new for me. And we've really been having a great time shooting it, so the fans are going to love it," she said, adding that she is also excited for her maiden web series, which will be released in April.