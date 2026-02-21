I like Chennai a lot and miss it sometimes, says Prabhas

CHENNAI: Prabhas, who was born in Chennai before migrating to Hyderabad, has opened up on his love for Chennai, saying he still misses the city sometimes. The actor was interacting with the team of Couple Friendly.
“I was born in Chennai. I studied in Don Bosco school and even now, I feel Chennai. After shifting, I forgot Tamil but Raju master, Prabhu master are my close friends. Also, a lot of technicians are Tamil. Be it Rajasekhar master, a lot of technicians even in the Telugu film industry are Tamil. By speaking with them in Tamil, my language has become better. Otherwise I almost forgot the language after moving,” he said. The actor further added, “I miss Chennai sometimes. I like the place a lot.”
A portion of the Telugu film, Couple Friendly, is set in Chennai. Director Ashwin Chandrasekar used the city as one of the characters in his film. The story revolves around Mithra (Manasa Varanasi) who moves in with Shiva (Santosh Soban) because of certain circumstances.
With time, both of them fall in love and they have a live-in relationship. As things begin to fall in place, Mithra tells Shiva that they should get married. But what happens then is what the film is all about.