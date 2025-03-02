I have geo-political anxiety, says John Abraham

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘The Diplomat’, has a keen interest in geo-politics. In fact, it’s his interest in geo-politics that drew him to this film. However, an unchecked interest could easily turn into obsession which can later induce anxiety and mess-up the cortisol and adrenaline levels in the body.

John has himself admitted that at times he gets geo-political anxiety similar to how people have environmental anxiety. Well, it's not particularly a good thing for someone like John, who has insane fitness levels.

The actor spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release, and shared which geo-political development has caught his fancy, of late.

John told IANS, “I am following what’s happening between Israel and Hamas, and also the Russia-Ukraine war, I am just cued in on that. I feel Jerusalem is at the centre of every conflict in the world today. The whole conflict between East and West Jerusalem, the wall, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Wailing Wall or the Western Wall, the history from 1947, the Abraham Accord, the Balfour Accord and everything, that has led to what’s happening across the world today”.

The actor also feels that having geo-political knowledge makes a person more aware, and enhances their ability to create an informed opinion honing their decision making capabilities.

He said, “When you have that kind of geopolitical knowledge at the back of your head, like even my character in ‘The Diplomat’, if he has it at the back of his head, sometimes you don't say it. But your audience knows that this guy knows his stuff. So, that's very important”.

Recently, Israel conducted air-strikes in Damascus, Syria. Talking about the bombings in Damascus, John said, “Just when Damascus was coming, a little into shape! What's gone wrong? I have got this geo-political anxiety, you know how people have environmental anxiety, I have got geo-political anxiety. What's happening with the world”.