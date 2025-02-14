I have an ‘Idhayam Murali’ in me, says Atharvaa

CHENNAI: Atharvaa recently revealed the title of his next film at an event. Titled Idhayam Murali, the name is inspired by Murali’s iconic film, Idhayam. Producer Aakash Baskaran is making his debut as a director with this film. Idhayam Murali is a breezy story that celebrates the intricacies of love.

Speaking at the event, Atharvaa said, “One-sided love is unforgettable in everyone’s life. I have an ‘Idhayam Murali’ within me, and we all have one in the corner of our hearts. Idhayam Murali is a beautiful film that celebrates the charm of one-sided love. Aakash narrated the story to me in 2017, but the film didn’t take off due to various reasons. Now, he is a producer, and I am glad that the project is becoming a reality.”

Dawn Pictures is backing the film, which features Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu, Natty, Jonita Gandhi, Thaman S, Niharika NM and Rakshan in key roles. Jonita is venturing into acting with Idhayam Murali, and Thaman is also making his comeback after Boys (2003).

Aakash Baskaran feels that direction is quite easier than producing a project. “I wanted to become a filmmaker since my childhood. The audience can connect with the love and friendship in Idhayam Murali,” he mentioned.

“I wasn’t sure if I would act in this film. But Aakash impressed me by revealing that I will be paired with Niharika. Our filmmaker is a blend of Gautham Menon and Jiiva, with a jovial attitude. This is a very nice love story,” Thaman shared.

CH Sai is handling the camera, while Pradeep E Ragav is taking care of the cuts. Idhayam Murali is being shot at a rapid pace and is expected to be released in June or July.