I have 119 stitches all over my body: Vishal

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal, who is known to perform all the stunts in his films himself without opting for a body double, has now disclosed that he has 119 stitches all over his body!

The actor, who recently announced that he was going to come up with a podcast called 'Yours Frankly Vishal,' shared a promo of the podcast in which he was seen speaking on several issues. One of the facts the actor disclosed in the promo pertained to the usage of body doubles while performing stunts.

Vishal said, "Until now, I have never seen a dupe. A hundred and nineteen and running stitches in my body."

It may be recalled that Vishal, in September this year, completed 21 years in the film industry. On the occasion, the actor had penned a note of gratitude to his fans for their support, saying their love was what had kept him alive.

In a statement, the actor, who is to tie the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika soon, had said, "Heartfelt greetings and gratitude to my beloved fans, my dear friends, and the general public. Today, September 10th, I complete 21 years of my journey as an actor in the film industry. My first film, #Chellamay, was released on this day in 2004."

The actor chose to express his gratitude to all those who had aided him in his film journey on the occasion. "I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to my parents, my mentor #ActionKing Arjun sir, and Father Rajanayagam of Loyola College. I stepped foot into the film industry with many dreams as an assistant director, but your love, your trust, and your applause and appreciation transformed me from being one among you into an actor who lives to entertain one and all."

Stating that he did not see his journey as his own personal success but as "our success," the actor took time to thank his producers, directors, music composers, lyricists, cinematographers, technicians, co-actors and workers who had toiled with him in every film.

He also thanked theater owners, distributors, and theatre operators and the media for their support.

"Journalists and all forms of media who have made me a responsible actor/person time and again— my sincere thanks to each and every one of you," he said, before going on to address his fans.

"But… above all this, the children of GOD are the greatest force I consider as my lifeblood—my audience, my fans. Your love, from not just Tamil Nadu but all over the world, is what keeps me alive. Your belief is my strength. Even if I fall, you are the voice of encouragement that lifts me up. In these 21 years, no matter how many trials and challenges I faced, you stood by me, like a friend offering your shoulder beside me. Every step I take, every story I choose, every moment I live—is for you. To bring you joy. This journey isn’t ending… It's just the beginning," he had said.