MUMBAI: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will always remain special for Kartik Aaryan for various reasons, especially for getting an opportunity to work with ace actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan.

In an interview with ANI, Kartik shared his experience working on the third instalment of the successful franchise and how his dream of working with Madhuri and Vidya was fulfilled.

"I felt like I was in a dream...could not be more grateful that I got the chance to share screen space with Vidya ji and Madhuri ji in the film and that too with them in one frame. I will always remember this. I have learnt so much from them. I have always been a big fan of Madhuri ji and Vidya ji. From having lunch together with them on sets to acting with them, I will remember the moments spent with them on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sets for a lifetime," he expressed.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is scheduled to be released this Diwali. In the horror-comedy film, Kartik will be seen reprising his role of 'Rooh Baba'.

On receiving positive response for the film's assets unveiled by the makers so far, Kartik said, "There's so much excitement among the audience for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. For the trailer and title track, they have given us so much love, and I truly feel blessed. Now, wherever I go for promotions audience especially kids are calling me 'Rooh Baba'...they are doing 'spooky slide' step...internet is flooded with memes also...I am loving this promotional phase a lot."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.

Earlier this month, the film's trailer was launched at a grand event in Jaipur.

During the trailer launch of the third instalment in Jaipur, Vidya expressed her excitement about rejoining the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' family after 17 years.

"Thank you very much, Anees ji, for bringing back Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I'm thrilled to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years. I have received a lot of love for this film in the last 17 years, and I am going to get a lot more love for the next 17 years," she said.

Vidya played the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel.