I am playing the antagonist in Soori's 'Mandaadi', clarifies actor Suhas

CHENNAI: Telugu actor Suhas, whose first look in director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's upcoming Tamil film, 'Mandaadi', was released recently, has now clarified that he will only be playing the antagonist in the film and that actor Soori was the only protagonist of the film.

On Monday, the unit of 'Mandaadi' released the first look poster of actor Suhas in the film. Interestingly, the first look poster of actor Suhas was also the first look poster of the Telugu version of the film.

Taking to its X timeline to release the poster, RS Infotainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "All it needs is a Tsumani to wake your fighting spirits up. Here's the terrific Telugu First Look of the film #Mandaadi. @sooriofficial and @ActorSuhas are all set to Ride & Rule the Sea."

Responding to this tweet, Actor Suhas wrote,"Here is the first look of #Mandaadi. Can't wait to ride and rule the sea with @sooriofficial anna."

However, soon after the announcement some posts that were put out on social media gave the impression that both Suhas and Soori were the protagonists of the film.

To rule out any confusion, actor Suhas on Tuesday took to his timeline on X and put out a clarification.

He wrote, "Hello. This is a small clarification on my upcoming Tamil film #Mandaadi, which will also have a Telugu release. Unlike all the speculated rumours, I'll be playing only the Antagonist and Soori anna will be the Protagonist."

Actress Mahima Nambiar, best known for her powerful performances in Tamil films like 'Asuraguru', 'Magamuni' and Sri Lankan cricketer Muthaiah Muralidharan's biopic, '800', plays the female lead in 'Mandaadi' which will also feature actor Sathyaraj in a pivotal role in the film.

Actress Sachana, who shot to fame after her stint in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss, and well-known Kannada actor Achuyuth Kumar too have been roped in for the film.

The title poster of the film had a ship on fire in the sea.

Actor Soori, who took to his X timeline to share the title poster of the film, a few days ago, wrote, " Mandaadi. When the sea carries secrets, the fire will tell us stories. First Look from Tomorrow. When the sea, which has no bounds, keeps endless secrets within itself, only the fire is able to tell its stories."

The film boast of an exceptional technical unit. Actor and music director G V Prakash Kumar is to score its music and S R Kathir is to crank the camera. Editing for the film is to be by Pradeep E Ragav while Peter Hein will be in charge of choreographing the stunts in the film.

Soori will be playing the titular role of Mandaadi in the film, which will have sound design by Prathap and VFX by a team led by Harihara Suthan. Dances for the film are to be choreographed by Azar.

Ace director Vetrimaran will be the creative producer for this film, which is being produced by Elred Kumar of R S Infotainment.