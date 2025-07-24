Huma Qureshi's police drama 'Bayaan' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

NEW DELHI: "Bayaan", a police procedural thriller starring actor Huma Qureshi in the lead role, is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is the only Indian title to be screened under the film gala's Discovery section, which puts spotlight on the debut and sophomore features of budding filmmakers.

"Bayaan" is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, who made his directorial debut with the 2014 film "Chauranga".

Mishra described "Bayaan" as a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where "power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways."

"It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition — and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak. I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, 'Bayaan', at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section — a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Qureshi, known for starring in movies such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Badlapur", "Monica, O My Darling" as well as series "Leila" and "Maharani", said the story of "Bayaan" felt both "vital and universal" to her.

"'Bayaan' gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," said the actor, who is also an executive producer on the project.

"Bayaan" was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films.

Madhu Sharma from Summit Studios, Kunal Kumar, Anuj Gupta and Sadik Keshwani Guidant Films serve as co-producer.

"Bayaan" also features actors Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh and Perry Chhabra.

The 2025 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 4 to 14.