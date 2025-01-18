Hugh Jackman mourns demise of David Lynch, calls him "an incredible artist, filmmaker..."

WASHINGTON: Actor Hugh Jackman mourned the demise of acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch and wrote a heartfelt post dedicated to the late director known for his films like 'Blue Velvet' and 'Mulholland Drive'.

He passed away at the age of 78. "The loss of David Lynch is massive," Jackman wrote in an Instagram Stories post, adding, "An incredible artist, filmmaker, philanthropist and spirit. His work at The David Lynch Foundation has been an inspiration to my life. I will continue to help carry the torch as best I can."

"My deepest condolences and love to his family and friends," Jackman concluded, reported People. Lynch founded his self-titled foundation in 2005 as a way to fund the practice of meditation in schools.

The Twin Peaks showrunner was candid about how meditation impacted his life, and the foundation states that he began practising transcendental meditation in 1973, which continued until his death. Lynch's family announced on Facebook Thursday that the legendary director had died.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time," the statement reads.

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole," reported People. "It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," his family added.

Lynch, who would have turned 79 this Monday, January 20, was best known for creating the 1990 TV series 'Twin Peaks'.

A four-time Oscar nominee, Lynch also directed films including The Elephant Man and Blue Velvet. His other directorial credits include 1997's Lost Highway, 1999's The Straight Story and 2006's Inland Empire. He received his third Oscar nomination for best director for helming 'Mulholland Drive', according to People.