Hrithik Roshan likely to join Rajini’s Jailer 2

Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures, sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is one of the most anticipated Tamil films in production and is expected to feature several high-profile appearances. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu,

Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. The original Jailer emerged as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2023, with cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar becoming major highlights. Fans will now be eager to see what role Hrithik plays in the sequel.