Hrithik Roshan likely to join Rajini’s Jailer 2

CHENNAI: The buzz surrounding Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 has become bigger, with reports saying that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will make a special cameo appearance in the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial. The development comes after earlier speculation that Shah Rukh Khan was being considered for the role but could not take it up due to scheduling commitments.
According to reports, Hrithik has now been roped in for a key cameo that is expected to add significant appeal to the sequel. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the news has already generated excitement among fans of both stars.
Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures, sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel is one of the most anticipated Tamil films in production and is expected to feature several high-profile appearances. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu,
Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. The original Jailer emerged as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2023, with cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar becoming major highlights. Fans will now be eager to see what role Hrithik plays in the sequel.