Hridhu Haroon's 'Texas Tiger' shooting wrapped up

Producers Sujith, Balaji Kumar, Parthi Kumar and Selvah Kumar Thirumaran are producing this film under the banner of UK Squad, a new production house.

The story of 'Texas Tiger' has been written by Selvah Kumar Thirumaran, who has also directed the film. Selvah Kumar Thirumaran is best known for his previously directed film 'Family Padam', which came in for appreciation both from audiences. The film, which was high on humour and on emotions, received a positive response from the audience who were able to connect with it.

The film features Samyuktha Viswanathan as the heroine. It also features actors Rohini and Sachana of Bigg Boss fame in pivotal roles.