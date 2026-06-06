Hridhu Haroon's 'Texas Tiger' shooting wrapped up

CHENNAI: The makers of director Selvah Kumar Thirumaran's upcoming film, 'Texas Tiger', featuring actor Hridhu Haroon, best known for his performances in critically acclaimed films like 'Mura', 'All We Imagine As Light', and 'Thugs', in the lead on Friday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.
Taking to its Instagram stories section, UK Squad Productions, the production house producing the film, said, "It's a wrap for Texas Tiger. A Osho_Venkat musical."
The film has triggered huge interest in audiences ever since the makers released the film's title teaser some months ago.
The teaser begins with women's groups staging a protest demanding that the songs of Texas Tiger (Hridhu Haroon) be removed from the Internet as they had objectionable content for lyrics.
Present at the same venue where the women are protesting is a group of young men calling themselves 'Tigerians'. They say they are fans of the musician and back him.
As a constable tries to clear the fans, Texas Tiger makes an entry, climbs atop the police van and voluntarily wears a garland of slippers that women activists were looking to make him wear in the hope that it will leave him ashamed. He, however, takes it in his stride much to the surprise of the women.
Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the film would be a fun, musical entertainer which was sure to appeal to all kinds of audiences.
Producers Sujith, Balaji Kumar, Parthi Kumar and Selvah Kumar Thirumaran are producing this film under the banner of UK Squad, a new production house.
The story of 'Texas Tiger' has been written by Selvah Kumar Thirumaran, who has also directed the film. Selvah Kumar Thirumaran is best known for his previously directed film 'Family Padam', which came in for appreciation both from audiences. The film, which was high on humour and on emotions, received a positive response from the audience who were able to connect with it.
The film features Samyuktha Viswanathan as the heroine. It also features actors Rohini and Sachana of Bigg Boss fame in pivotal roles.