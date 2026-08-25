How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel in the works

CHENNAI: The beloved romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is heading back for another round, with a sequel now in development at Paramount, according to a report by Variety.
The 2003 film starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as magazine writer Andie Anderson and advertising executive Benjamin Barry, whose relationship begins with competing bets before turning into genuine romance.
Hudson, who played Andie in the original, is attached to produce the sequel, according to Variety. The report comes after years of speculation about a possible follow-up to the much-loved romantic comedy.
Hudson and McConaughey had previously expressed openness to returning for a sequel, provided the project had the right script. In 2024, Hudson said that both she and McConaughey were “totally open” to starring in another instalment, but stressed that the script would be the deciding factor.
The original film, directed by Donald Petrie, followed Andie as she attempted to write an article about making a man leave her in 10 days, while Benjamin took a bet that he could make a woman fall in love with him within the same period.