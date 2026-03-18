How much has Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi earned overseas?

CHENNAI: Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar and produced by Sivakarthikeyan, has crossed USD 1.2 million overseas within 18 days of its release, marking a strong overall box office performance.
Directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, the film which had its theatrical release on February 27, posted a solid opening weekend, earning Rs 22 crore in its first three days. Its overall collection in India so far is Rs 51.60 crore, according to Maalaimalar.
With this momentum, the film continues its successful run beyond India, adding to its growing worldwide collections.
The film features Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, with Singampuli, Aruldoss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth and Ilavarasu in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna.
Thaai Kizhavi follows a paralysed mother whose greedy sons initially await her death, but scramble to keep her alive after discovering she possesses a valuable treasure.