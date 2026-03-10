How many crores is Kamal Haasan being paid for Kalki 2?

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan is reportedly being paid around Rs 150 crore for his role in the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
The report said the actor will appear for about 10 to 14 days of shooting in the film. The remuneration for such a short schedule has drawn attention in film circles.
Kalki 2898 AD, released in 2024, featured Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin in a negative role. Though his screen time was limited, his character drew attention and created expectations for the sequel.
The sequel is being directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. Actor Sai Pallavi is strongly rumoured to be the top choice to replace Deepika Padukone as Sumathi (SUM-80) in the sequel. Deepika Padukone, who played the role in the first part, is reported to have exited the project due to scheduling conflicts and alleged disagreements over working conditions.