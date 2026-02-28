How did Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna beat Virat Kohli?

CHENNAI: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding photos have become the most-liked posts on Instagram, setting new social media records.
Rashmika’s wedding photos carousel has garnered over 24.6 million likes, while Vijay’s post featuring more photos from their nuptials has crossed 19.3 million likes, bringing their combined total to about 43.9 million likes across both accounts.
The couple's wedding posts have overtaken the previous most-liked Instagram post in Asia, according to media reports. Virat Kohli’s ICC T20 World Cup victory post which had around 22.9 million likes. The cricketer shared the carousel post on June 30, 2024.
Another viral post record was set by Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, whose combined wedding posts had crossed 27.5 million likes on Instagram.
Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, in Udaipur, celebrating with ceremonies that honoured Telugu and Kodava traditions.