How Bhagyaraj made Amitabh Bachchan a household name in Tamil Nadu

Though he had a bound script in hand before the shooting began, Bachchan had asked him how a scene would be shot, to which Bhagyaraj would explain to him and also enact it. All doubts were laid to rest when the film became a blockbuster and made Bachchan a household name in the Tamil film industry.

Though Bhagyaraj did not have a National Award to his name, stars in their prime like Anil Kapoor and Krishan Kumar clamoured to work with him, while Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries were fascinated with his acting talent. He also directed one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, Vijayakanth, in the later stages of his career with Chokka Thangam (2003).