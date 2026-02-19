'Hotspot 2 Much' producers gift car to film's director Vignesh Karthick

In a video clip that has now gone viral, producers Aneel K Reddy, Suresh and Robbie were seen jointly presenting the key to the car to director Vignesh Karthick. The producers expressed the opinion that the film 'Hotspot 2 Much' had given them a profit that was several times the amount they had invested in the film.

The producers said the credit for having made such a film, that was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, must go to director Vignesh Karthick and that they were very thankful to him.