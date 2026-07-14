'Hotel Transylvania 5' to hit theatres in October 2027

As per Variety, Sony Pictures will distribute the film in North America, while Amazon MGM Studios will handle international distribution. Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins will direct the film, with Lawrence Jonas serving as producer. Franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca are attached as executive producers.

Announcing the new instalment, Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, said, "From the beginning, 'Hotel Transylvania' has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family.

These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation's storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy.

With this next instaliment, we're honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love. We're delighted to partner with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the Drac Pack back to theatres for families around the world, as quoted by Variety.