‘Hope the poison doesn’t reach secular Kerala, Tamil Nadu’: Singer slams The Kerala Story 2 makers

He was reacting to a viral video from a recent press interaction where the film's director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and producer Vipul Shah are grilled about the film’s portrayal of Kerala. Journalists questioned why none of the 30 women presented at the event as survivors of alleged forced conversion were from Kerala.

In his post on social media platform X, Srinivas recalled that last year, a Delhi cab driver had asked him if Chennai was “full of Christians." This, he added, reflected the "kind of divisive mindset that prevails in the north thanks to such filmmakers and the media channels." The singer said Kerala and Tamil Nadu remain among the most secular states in the country, adding that he hoped “the poison doesn’t reach us.”