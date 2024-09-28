Hope jallikattu happens in Chennai someday: Karthi

CHENNAI: To bring the essence of villages to the city, Sempozhil Village expo is happening at the YMCA ground till September 29. Actor Karthi took part in the event as a chief guest.

Speaking at the expo, Karthi said, “I would never want to come back from my village when I used to visit there during the summer vacation.Meiyazhagan also has similar touch to it. After starting the Uzhavan Foundation, I get to meet a few people from the sector to discuss about the issues faced by the farmers. That is when people suggested to organise a village festival in Chennai.

This will help children in the city to be aware of villages, its rusticity, traditional foods, mayilattam, oyilattam, therukoothu and much more.After a lot of struggles, they are conducting this expo and I am happy that Uzhavan Foundation has contributed a small part for its success.”

He went on speak about the significance of jallikattu. “I watched jallikattu during the shoot of Meiyazhagan. It was a wonderful sport and the bulls are not injured during the act. I wish one day it happens in Chennai as well. I invite people to come and look at various millets and products that are kept on display by farmers,” added the actor.

Kaleeswaran, who is an advocate of traditional arts, shared, “I thank everyone who has made this festival a reality. There are 1024 types of arts in Tamil Nadu. We have protected and brought a few for people at this expo. Many conventional songs that were sung during farming are not in existence now. I request the foundation to recognise the individuals who are working to bring them back.”