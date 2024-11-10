Hollywood star Don Lee shares 'Salaar Part 2' poster, fans speculate his role in the sequel

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Don Lee has left fans guessing after he shared the poster of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam' on his social media.

The South Korean-American actor took to Instagram on Saturday to post the official poster of 'Salaar: Part 2'. This sparked a frenzy online, with fans speculating if Lee will be joining the cast of the much-awaited action film.

Check it out Meanwhile, the makers of the film shared a video on Friday featuring Prabhas as Salaar, and also officially announced the start of the shoot.

The caption read, "The journey is going to be epic...#Salaar2 begins!#PrabhasXHombal3Films #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms" Prabhas has signed a three-picture deal with Hombale Films, continuing their successful partnership from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

This deal, which includes Salaar Part 2 and two additional films, marks one of the largest collaborations in Indian cinema. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, according to Variety.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work on K.G.F., Salaar Part 2 will be the first film under this new deal. Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur said, "At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders.

Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come." Prabhas also has "The Raja Saab," "Spirit," "Kalki 2" and "Fauji" in his kitty.